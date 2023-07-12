News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures sharply extend gains after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 12, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Wednesday after data showed a further decline in consumer prices that raised bets that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rapid interest rate hikes.

At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 182 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 29.5 points, or 0.66%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 124 points, or 0.81%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.