US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 190.60 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 28,323.40.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 34.95 points, or 1.00%, at 3,453.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.85 points, or 1.77%, to 11,559.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular