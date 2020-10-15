US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 190.60 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 28,323.40.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 34.95 points, or 1.00%, at 3,453.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.85 points, or 1.77%, to 11,559.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

