US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on elevated Treasury yields, Middle East worries

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs following hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while the Middle East conflict kept investors jittery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.90 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,365.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.15 points, or 0.10%, at 4,273.85, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 28.40 points, or 0.22%, to 13,157.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

