US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Ukraine worries outweigh strong jobs data

March 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as concerns over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 139.23 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 33,655.43.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 21.37 points, or 0.49%, at 4,342.12, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 82.71 points, or 0.61%, to 13,455.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.