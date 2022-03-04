US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Ukraine worries outweigh strong jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as concerns over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 139.23 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 33,655.43.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 21.37 points, or 0.49%, at 4,342.12, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 82.71 points, or 0.61%, to 13,455.23 at the opening bell.

