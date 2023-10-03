US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Treasury yields surge; jobs data in focus

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as prospects of an extended restrictive monetary policy pushed Treasury yields to multi-year highs, while investors awaited crucial employment data to gauge the U.S. interest rate outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 114.51 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 33,318.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.64 points, or 0.43%, at 4,269.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.09 points, or 0.59%, to 13,229.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

