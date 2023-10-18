News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Middle East tensions drive risk-off mood

October 18, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as growing tensions in the Middle East spurred safe-haven demand, with investors also focused on earnings to gauge the impact of inflation and high interest rates on businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.40 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,960.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.36%, at 4,357.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 94.07 points, or 0.70%, to 13,439.68 at the opening bell.

