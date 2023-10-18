US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Middle East tensions drive risk-off mood

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as growing tensions in the Middle East spurred safe-haven demand, with investors also focused on earnings to gauge the impact of inflation and high interest rates on businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.40 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,960.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.36%, at 4,357.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 94.07 points, or 0.70%, to 13,439.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.