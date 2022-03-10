US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as inflation data cements rate hike bets

March 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed consumer prices in February surged as expected, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 179.48 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 33,106.77.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.33 points, or 0.59%, at 4,252.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 157.20 points, or 1.19%, to 13,098.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.