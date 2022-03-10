US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as inflation data cements rate hike bets

US Markets
March 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed consumer prices in February surged as expected, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 179.48 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 33,106.77.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.33 points, or 0.59%, at 4,252.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 157.20 points, or 1.19%, to 13,098.35 at the opening bell.

