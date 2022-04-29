US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Amazon weighs

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday as disappointing quarterly report from Amazon pressured growth stocks, pushing the tech-heavy index toward its worst month since 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 129.4 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33787.01.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 33.7 points, or 0.79%, at the open to 4253.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 161.1 points, or 1.25%, to 12710.416 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

