US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Amazon weighs
April 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday as disappointing quarterly report from Amazon pressured growth stocks, pushing the tech-heavy index toward its worst month since 2008.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 129.4 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33787.01.
The S&P 500 .SPX fell 33.7 points, or 0.79%, at the open to 4253.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 161.1 points, or 1.25%, to 12710.416 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)
