US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open after jobs data; Treasury yields spike

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday after a strong jobs report deepened fears that interest rates may stay elevated for an extended period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 78.87 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,040.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.40 points, or 0.55%, at 4,234.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 92.16 points, or 0.70%, to 13,127.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.