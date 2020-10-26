US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends slide on virus worries, elusive stimulus deal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their slide on Monday, setting the Dow for its worst day in more than seven weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and a deadlock in Washington over the next fiscal relief bill raised concerns over the economy and corporate earnings.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 731.56 points, or 2.58%, at 27,604.01, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 70.49 points, or 2.03%, at 3,394.90, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 188.60 points, or 1.63%, at 11,359.68.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.