US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses as recession fears weigh

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 16, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation, hammered sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.76 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,166.46. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.84 points, or 0.12%, at 3,890.91, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 42.89 points, or 0.40%, to 10,767.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

