US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains as July job openings fall

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 29, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

August 29, 2023

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes extended gains on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected job openings data signaled easing labor demand, stoking hopes that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate-hike cycle.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed the number of job openings fell to 8.827 million in July from 9.582 million in June. Analysts were expecting July numbers at 9.465 million.

Another report from the Conference Board showed consumer confidence in the United States fell to 106.1 in August, compared with expectations of 116.

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 102.59 points, or 0.30%, at 34,662.57, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 20.82 points, or 0.47%, at 4,454.13, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 92.70 points, or 0.68%, at 13,797.83.

