US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher amid trade optimism

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as investor optimism got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that talks with China on an interim trade deal were going "very well."

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 146.97 points, or 0.53%, to 27,649.78, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 19.56 points, or 0.63%, to 3,112.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 46.03 points, or 0.54%, to 8,566.67.

