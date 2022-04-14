US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after mixed bank earnings; Twitter jumps

April 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes inched higher at open on Thursday, following mixed earnings from a slew of banks on the last day of a holiday-shortened week, while Twitter shares jumped after billionaire Elon Musk's takeover offer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 63.9 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 34628.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.5 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4449.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 3.8 points, or 0.03%, to 13647.425 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

