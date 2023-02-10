US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower; Lyft sinks on dour outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 10, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes opened lower on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit well below estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.34 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,671.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.58 points, or 0.31%, at 4,068.92, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 74.98 points, or 0.64%, to 11,714.60 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
LYFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.