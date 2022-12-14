US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 14, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes edged lower on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of the much-anticipated interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.57 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,086.07. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.11 points, or 0.10%, at 4,015.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.73 points, or 0.08%, to 11,248.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.