US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes edged lower on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of the much-anticipated interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.57 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,086.07. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.11 points, or 0.10%, at 4,015.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.73 points, or 0.08%, to 11,248.09 at the opening bell.

