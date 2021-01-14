US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher with focus on Biden's stimulus plan

Corrects syntax in paragraph 1

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31,085.67. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,814.98​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 45.8 points, or 0.35%, to 13,174.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

