US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher with focus on Biden's stimulus plan

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery.

Corrects syntax in paragraph 1

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31,085.67. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,814.98​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 45.8 points, or 0.35%, to 13,174.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular