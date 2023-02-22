US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as investors focus on Fed minutes

February 22, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, a day after their worst performance of the year, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for fresh clues on the trajectory of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.74 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 33,169.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.49 points, or 0.11%, at 4,001.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.90 points, or 0.22%, to 11,517.20 at the opening bell.

