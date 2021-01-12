US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as focus turns to earnings season

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors looked to the earnings season this week for clues on the health of Corporate America and the economy while awaiting details on the next package of official economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.3 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31015.01. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.0 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 3801.62​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 25.6 points, or 0.20%, to 13062.062 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.