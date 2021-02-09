US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St eases from record levels at open; stimulus in focus

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record highs following several disappointing quarterly earnings reports, while investors closely tracked progress in passing a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.9 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31359.88. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 5.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3910.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.8 points, or 0.15%, to 13966.815 at the opening bell.

