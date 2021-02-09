US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St eases from record levels at open; stimulus in focus

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record highs following several disappointing quarterly earnings reports, while investors closely tracked progress in passing a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.9 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31359.88. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 5.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3910.49​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.8 points, or 0.15%, to 13966.815 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.