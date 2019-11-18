US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St eases from record levels at open after report dents trade optimism

US Markets

Wall Street's main stock indexes eased from record highs at the open on Monday after a report stoked concerns that a U.S.-China trade deal might not get through.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.67 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,993.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.55 points, or 0.08%, at 3,117.91. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.66 points, or 0.14%, to 8,529.16 at the opening bell.

