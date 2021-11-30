US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops over 1% after Powell's inflation, taper comments

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of higher inflation has increased and that it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner.

At 10:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 458.64 points, or 1.31%, at 34,677.30, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 58.76 points, or 1.26%, at 4,596.51, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 193.42 points, or 1.23%, at 15,589.41.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.