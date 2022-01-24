US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as Ukraine tensions weigh at start of crucial week

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes dropped at open on Monday, extending last week's bruising selloff, as concerns about soaring tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine hit risk appetite ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 194.76 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,070.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 41.62 points, or 0.95%, at 4,356.32, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 287.43 points, or 2.09%, to 13,481.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

