US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as Treasury yields soar

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields surged to 14-year highs amid rising interest rates, denting gains powered by streaming giant Netflix after it reversed customer losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 84.8 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 30439.04. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 16.9 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 3703.11​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 83.1 points, or 0.77%, to 10689.311 at the opening bell.

