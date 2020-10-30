US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 86.84 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 26,572.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48%, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73%, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.

