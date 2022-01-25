US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as tech selloff deepens; Fed meeting eyed

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at open on Tuesday as a selloff in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and 3M.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 177.86 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 34,186.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 43.49 points, or 0.99%, at 4,366.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 244.26 points, or 1.76%, to 13,610.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

