US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dives at open as hot inflation data drives rate-cut jitters

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slid at open on Tuesday after a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation reading drove U.S. Treasury yields higher, squashing market speculations for imminent interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.21 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 38,699.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 53.90 points, or 1.07%, at 4,967.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 343.67 points, or 2.16%, to 15,598.88 at the opening bell.

