US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 76.52 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 28,570.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.16 points, or 0.29%, at 3,493.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.96 points, or 0.41%, to 11,761.83 at the opening bell.

