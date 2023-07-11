News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open higher ahead of inflation numbers

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 11, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data this week, with investors hopeful that a slowdown in price increases could support a sooner-than-expected end to the Federal Reserve's policy of rapid monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 112.54 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 34,056.94.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.02 points, or 0.14%, at 4,415.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.33 points, or 0.18%, to 13,709.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.