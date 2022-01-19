US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S stock indexes bounce back on strong earnings

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after upbeat results from a host of companies partially offset a wobbly start to the fourth-quarter reporting season, while Big Tech stocks also made a comeback.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.83 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,412.30.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.92 points, or 0.24%, at 4,588.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 75.32 points, or 0.52%, to 14,582.22 at the opening bell.

