US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower at open on rate worries

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plan to keep raising interest rates in its fight against inflation even at the cost of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 95.40 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 32,188.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.08 points, or 0.57%, at 4,034.58, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 120.66 points, or 0.99%, to 12,021.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

