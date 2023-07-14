US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Strong big bank earnings lift Wall Street at open

July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after three of the country's top lenders including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo commenced second-quarter earnings for big U.S. banks on a strong note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.19 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,425.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.57 points, or 0.10%, at 4,514.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 28.09 points, or 0.20%, to 14,166.66 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

