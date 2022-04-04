April 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Monday as a jump in the shares of Twitter and U.S.-listed Chinese firms offset concerns about more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.3 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34799.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.1 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 4547.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 42.9 points, or 0.30%, to 14304.351 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

