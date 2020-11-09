US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures hit record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.

At 06:47 a.m. ET, U.S. S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were up 2.44%, hitting an all-time high of 3,586.25 points.

Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 688 points, or 2.44% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 256.25 points, or 2.12%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

