US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures fall 1% as Target warns of weaker margin again

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Tuesday as shares of retailers fell after Target Corp TGT.N issued a weak quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month.

At 7:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 287 points, or 0.87%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 40.75 points, or 0.99%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 157 points, or 1.25%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

