US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures drop as jobless claims data stokes slowdown fears

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 06, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the benchmark S&P 500 index extended declines on Thursday as stronger-than-expected weekly jobless claims data deepened fears of a recession due to a rapid rise in interest rates.

A Labor Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits stood at 228,000 last week. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 200,000 jobless claims in the latest week.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 5 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.5 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 43.25 points, or 0.33%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.