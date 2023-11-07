News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open subdued as rate cut optimism fades

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 07, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones opened muted on Tuesday as optimism over potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year waned, with investors on tenterhooks ahead of more commentary from central bank officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.21 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,075.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.23 points, or 0.01%, at 4,366.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 37.01 points, or 0.27%, to 13,555.79 at the opening bell.

