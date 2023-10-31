News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open higher heading into Fed meet

October 31, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday in the run-up to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, while investors assessed the latest batch of earnings reports to gauge the strength of corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.15 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 33,029.11.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.51 points, or 0.11%, at 4,171.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.87 points, or 0.02%, to 12,786.62 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

