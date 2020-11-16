US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow futures rise as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, a week after Pfizer Inc PFE.N reported positive results from its own late-stage trial.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 488 points, or 1.66%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.5 points, or 1.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 erased early gains to trade down 5.5 points, or 0.05%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.