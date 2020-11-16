US Markets
MRNA

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow futures rise as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, a week after Pfizer Inc reported positive results from its own late-stage trial.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, a week after Pfizer Inc PFE.N reported positive results from its own late-stage trial.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 488 points, or 1.66%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.5 points, or 1.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 erased early gains to trade down 5.5 points, or 0.05%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular