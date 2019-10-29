US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 slips on mixed earnings, trade news

Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday as retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.11 points, or 0.07%, to 27,070.61, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.56 points, or 0.08%, to 3,036.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.14 points, or 0.59%, to 8,276.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


