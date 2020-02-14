US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts slim gain, helped by Nvidia boost

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Friday following strong earnings from Nvidia and a report late in the session that the White House was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.64 points, or 0.09%, to 29,397.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.12 points, or 0.18%, to 3,380.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 19.21 points, or 0.2%, to 9,731.18.

