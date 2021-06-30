US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump

Corrects paragraph 1 to say S&P 500 opened "near" an all-time high, not "at"

June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Wednesday as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased solidly in June, while the major U.S. stock averages look to wrap up their fifth straight quarter of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.55 points at the open to 34,290.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.03%, at 4,290.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.48 points, or 0.13%, to 14,509.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.