US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower as investors await Fed meet; JPMorgan climbs

May 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened lower on Monday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week, while JPMorgan shares rose as it agreed to buy most of the beleaguered First Republic Bank's assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.65 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34,116.81. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.69 points, or 0.06%, at 4,166.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.54 points, or 0.14%, to 12,210.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

