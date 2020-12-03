US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as vaccine cheer offsets high jobless claims

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The S&P 500 opened largely flat on Thursday as hopes of a swift COVID-19 vaccine-driven recovery and economic stimulus countered worries about rising coronavirus cases and high unemployment.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by just 0.73 points at 3,668.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.04 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 29,920.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 19.89 points, or 0.16%, to 12,369.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

