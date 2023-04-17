US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as investors focus on earnings, Fed cues

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 17, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index opened flat on Monday as investors awaited more bank earnings and views from Federal Reserve policymakers that could shape expectations around when the central bank would pause its monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.99 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,930.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.47 points, or 0.01%, at 4,137.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.23 points, or 0.13%, to 12,108.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.