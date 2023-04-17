US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as investors focus on earnings, Fed cues

April 17 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index opened flat on Monday as investors awaited more bank earnings and views from Federal Reserve policymakers that could shape expectations around when the central bank would pause its monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.99 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,930.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.47 points, or 0.01%, at 4,137.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.23 points, or 0.13%, to 12,108.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

