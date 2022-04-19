US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as bond yields hit new highs

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The benchmark S&P 500 index opened flat on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields hit new highs on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes, while investors awaited more earnings reports to assess the impact of inflation and the Ukraine war on companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 17.07 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34,394.62. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.02%, at 4,390.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 19.92 points, or 0.15%, to 13,312.44 at the opening bell.

