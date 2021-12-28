US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high as Omicron risks recede

US Markets
The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday, building on a four-day rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors unshaken by Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.30 points, or 0.09%, at 4,795.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.61 points at the open to 36,302.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 23.94 points, or 0.15%, to 15,895.20 at the opening bell.

