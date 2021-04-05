US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high after strong jobs data

April 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Monday, supported by strong jobs data, while investors awaited the services sector report with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.2 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33222.38. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 14.6 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 4034.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 114.8 points, or 0.85%, to 13594.899 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.