US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high after strong jobs data

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Monday, supported by strong jobs data, while investors awaited the services sector report with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades.

April 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Monday, supported by strong jobs data, while investors awaited the services sector report with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.2 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33222.38. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 14.6 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 4034.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 114.8 points, or 0.85%, to 13594.899 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular