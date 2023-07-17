News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq start week higher as investors await more results

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 17, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched higher on Monday after last week's strong gains, with investors cautious ahead of quarterly results from industry heavyweights through the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.29 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,499.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.44 points, or 0.08%, at 4,508.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 36.21 points, or 0.26%, to 14,149.92 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

