US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open as retail earnings kick off
Aug 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as investors assessed results from retailers Walmart and Home Depot, while signs of a slowing global economy continued to keep markets on edge.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 11.91 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33,924.35.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.68 points, or 0.16%, at 4,290.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 45.41 points, or 0.35%, to 13,082.64 at the opening bell.
